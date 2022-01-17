









The Gripoix boutique is located in Paris. It can be a bijou precious and refined like a piece of fine jewelry? The answer lies precisely in the production of Gripoix, which has now just moved its new workshop, studio, showroom and boutique to Rue d’Aboukir. Established in 1890, the Maison is one of the oldest in France. The artisans of Gripoix were among the first to use the technique of glazing of glass paste.



The production company is very similar to a craft of haute couture, so that produced extraordinary pieces for brands like. But, in particular, the House directed by Marie Keslassy is famous for developing the pearl sheening, a technique that mimics perfectly cultured pearls. Do you want a demonstration of what you can do Gripoix? Look at the refined images of the collection Winter 2015.