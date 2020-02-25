The surprising design of Paolo Costagli











Not all jewelers have a page on Wikipedia: Paolo Costagli is part of this elite. But that’s not why we talk about it. Rather, the Italian designer and gemologist based in New York has the ability to continue to amaze even after many years of cutting-edge work, as we observed in his booth in the VicenzaOro Design Room.



Paolo Costagli has chosen the impervious path of difficult things. New geometries, unusual stones, surprising combinations: they are perhaps also the result of a certain exuberance, evidenced by his curriculum. Born in Florence 54 years ago, at 21 he moved to the United States and attended the Gemological Institute of America in Santa Monica, California. Graduated in gemology, he decided to put the teachings into practice. And he went to Muzo, Colombia where the most famous emerald mines are located.



Back in New York, in 1993 he started his business as a jeweler and a vintage pieces trade. Its inspiring gods, however, were designers such as René Boivin, Suzanne Belperron and Raymond Templier. With good results: in 2008 his Brillante bracelet was included in the permanent collection of the Museum of Arts and Design.

















