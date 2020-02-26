Animals to protect with La Petite Story











La Petite Story, jewelry brand of the Morellato group, is one of the successes of the last few years. Launched a little muted a couple of years ago, it proved to be a winning idea beyond expectations. The affordable price jewelery brand is aimed at the youngest and, in particular, those who love nature and animals. Presented together with illustrations with captivating graphics, he then began his journey with ever new proposals. And now La Petit Story is no longer petit, given that for spring summer 2020 a series of four collections is ready.



One of these collections is called Save The Planet and is a jewelry line created with animals and marine species in danger of extinction, through symbols that express love for the planet. The bijoux, in fact, are accompanied by pendants representing animals such as the panda, the tiger and the sea turtle. Bracelets are composed of metal elements and colored synthetic stones. The prices are very low as always: 35 euros.

















