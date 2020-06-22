The sun shines on Bliss











How to get a jewel that shines as if it were proudly enriched by a diamond with many carats? As if it were. And instead, it has a smaller diamond: an aspect that allows you to keep the price down without penalizing brilliance. The solution that the innovative designers of Bliss (brand of the Damiani group) have created is to surround a brilliant, for example 0.01 carat (1 carat is equal to 0.20 grams) with a white gold metal crown. This circular surface is composed of many small semi-pyramids, which reflect light and direct it outwards or directly onto the stone.



A stratagem that works: if you don’t look closely at the jewel, you don’t realize that the brilliance is largely due to this metal frame. Long premise to announce that after applying this idea to collections such as Rugiada, Bliss now uses the same setting for the new Sole line. The name is right, since the jewels really look like little suns.

















