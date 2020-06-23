The gentle geometry of Adelio Rossini











Good news from the world of jewelry: there are still those who want to do, to propose, to confront the market. In this specific case the novelty is called Adelio Rossini. The even more interesting aspect is that it is a historical name, which now resumes the road interrupted by the crisis (not this one, that of world finance ten years ago).



The story began in 1988, when Adelio and Maria Grazia Rossini started a craft workshop, Stilnovo, in the district of Valenza (Italy). The company has grown and has worked, and still works, as a subcontractor for major jewelry brands. Over the years it has acquired solid expertise and, above all, “has reached a high standard of quality, necessary for working with Maison that sell on the international market”, says Maria Grazia Rossini.



At the beginning of the new century, the leap into the retail market was decided with its own brand, Adelio Rossini. However, an activity that was put on stand-by following the 2008 world recession: the company continued work on behalf of third parties. But, as often happens, it is a new generation that promotes change. Claudio Rossini, son of the founders, organized the great return of the brand to business. “We decided to return to the market with the Adelio Rossini brand and to focus on quality jewelry, but at an affordable price”, explains Claudio Rossini. The average price range varies between 99 and 700 euros, depending on the material used: silver, or silver bathed in gold. We go up, however, for the jewels in only 18 carat gold.



The realization of the jewels is concentrated in San Salvatore Monferrato, near Valenza, while the design takes place in the Lugano office (Switzerland). “Unpretentious jewels, which can be worn every day, even if you are wearing blue jeans,” adds Maria Grazia Rossini. “I would call them jewels with a gentle geometry”. In short, the machine has restarted. The distribution focuses on online shopping and, to start, on Milan and Lugano, where the jewels have already found the first showcase.















