Tamara Comolli with new colors of India











Tamara Comolli brings India to Arizona. But without moving continents: the link between the two geographical areas is represented by a new version of the popular India Snakewood bracelet. It is an elastic bracelet with single or triple turn, which mounts turquoise gems. And, in particular, turquoise is the gem you can found in Arizona, United States: it was not by chance that it was for centuries the semi-precious stone preferred by the Indians, but those that are born in America. The bracelet is also embellished with gold spheres, but its peculiarity is another: it can also be used as a necklace.



Tamara Comolli also adds the new India Akoya Candy bracelet to the same line of jewelry. In this case, a series of pearls characterized by a pink iridescence are selected to be combined with spheres of pink, green and yellow tourmaline, apple green peridots, purple amethysts and orange mandarin garnets. Also in this case the bracelet can be worn a triple turn around the wrist or neck as a long necklace.



Finally, other novelties are made up of other earrings and a bracelet from the collection, India Dream. The jewels are made with gold flowers adorned with a sapphire, flanked by colored sapphires, tsavorite and Tahitian pearls.



















