









A galon, in French, indicates a strip of interwoven fabric used as an ornament for clothes or furnishings. For example, stripes that are a hallmark of the ranks worn on the military uniform. From this sign the imagination of the creative director of Dior Joaillerie, Victoire de Castellane, has created the new high jewelery collection. The jewelry line is Galons Dior. Instead of simple fabric decorations or trimmings, however, there are diamonds and precious stones.



The stripes translated into jewels are reminiscent of fabric, but only ideally. The collection includes 81 individual pieces, including necklaces, brooches, bracelets, rings and earrings. Diamonds, baguette to form the V of the stripes, or with other cuts, are accompanied by sapphires, rubies or emeralds, all in geometric shapes. In addition, for the first time in a haute joaillerie collection, Dior is presenting brooches and cufflinks for men. After all, the stripes on military uniforms until a few years ago were intended exclusively for men.