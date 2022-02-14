









Ottaviani, a name that has become a symbol in the world of bijoux. First of all, because the brand of the company from Recanati (Macerata, Italy) is capable of offering an almost boundless catalog. And then because the variety of styles, of collections, and the continuous renewal of the collections is never at the expense of quality. As is the case with the spring 2022 collection, of which we are publishing a selection.



The bioux line is played on silver metals, in natural or rhodium-plated colors. The style is very simple, geometric, focused in particular on earrings, rings. As usual, the choice is quite wide. The jewels are then enriched with white or colored cubic zirconia stones, or with bijoux pearls. Born in the tradition of silver processing, the company has also been able to take the path of bijoux to become one of the protagonists in accessories and jewelry available to everyone, also thanks to the creative direction of Laura Ottaviani.