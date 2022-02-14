









Amen, a Tuscan company born with the aim of spreading jewels related to the religious world, has inaugurated a new flagship store inside the Il Leone shopping center in Lonato (Brescia), a stone’s throw from Lake Garda. Amen, which over time has expanded its field of action to fashion jewelery, has inaugurated the space characterized by the pastel pink tones of the wooden panels, the transparency of glass, carpet, alongside large monitors, an element that recurs in single-brand stores. of the brand.



After this new opening, flanked by the corners inside the Coin warehouses in Bergamo and Brescia, new single-brand stores will follow in Portogruaro (Venice) and Casalecchio di Reno (Bologna).