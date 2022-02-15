









Consult the stars with a ring, necklace or bracelet. It is an idea to experiment with the Astra collection by Poesia Gioielli, a brand created by the company from Valenza Crieri and intended for young and informal jewelry. In the case of this line it is, in fact, micro jewelry inspired by the stars, as the name suggests. The jewels are made of 18 karat gold, with a minimal style, and include rings, soft bracelets and bangles, necklaces and earrings, even to combine and mix with each other.



The collection is offered in gold, white, yellow or pink, with small diamonds and precious and colored stones, such as sapphires and rubies. The trilogy rings are offered in the classic version, while other rings add a small chain to close the circle, interrupted by two diamonds. Chains are the feature that also recurs in soft bracelets, necklaces and a model of dangling earrings.