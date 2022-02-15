









High jewelry and celebrity, a duo that recurs often. It was the same for Beyoncé, Rihanna and Katy Perry. All three protagonists of the entertainment world showed off jewels from the same Maison: Messika. In the first case, Beyoncé attended the Super Bowl LVI game in Inglewood, California, wearing high-end jewelery creations from the Parisian house, including the classic Flappers choker paired with the Shards Of Mirror necklace and Exotic Charm earrings.



Almost simultaneously, however, Rihanna performed at her Fenty Eau De Parfum event in Los Angeles. The celebrity-to-be chose three Messika diamond rings from the Wild Moon, Diamond Catcher and Exotic Charms High jewelry collections, to make her very bold look shine (with baby bump in sight). The American singer Katy Perry, on the other hand, participated in the NFL Honors wearing the Danseurs Aériens XXL earrings, combined with the high jewelery ring with Toi & Moi pear-cut diamonds.