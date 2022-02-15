news — February 15, 2022 at 4:20 am

Beyoncé, Rihanna and Katy Perry with Messika




High jewelry and celebrity, a duo that recurs often. It was the same for Beyoncé, Rihanna and Katy Perry. All three protagonists of the entertainment world showed off jewels from the same Maison: Messika. In the first case, Beyoncé attended the Super Bowl LVI game in Inglewood, California, wearing high-end jewelery creations from the Parisian house, including the classic Flappers choker paired with the Shards Of Mirror necklace and Exotic Charm earrings.

Beyoncé con girocollo Flappers abbinato alla collana Shards Of Mirror e agli orecchini Exotic Charm di Messika
La collana di diamanti Shards Of Mirror
Almost simultaneously, however, Rihanna performed at her Fenty Eau De Parfum event in Los Angeles. The celebrity-to-be chose three Messika diamond rings from the Wild Moon, Diamond Catcher and Exotic Charms High jewelry collections, to make her very bold look shine (with baby bump in sight). The American singer Katy Perry, on the other hand, participated in the NFL Honors wearing the Danseurs Aériens XXL earrings, combined with the high jewelery ring with Toi & Moi pear-cut diamonds.

Katy Perry con l'anello Toi & Moi di Messika
Anello della collezione Wild Moon
Rihanna con tre anelli di diamanti di Messika
L'anello Toi & Moi con due diamanti taglio pera
