The rocky jewels of Kimberly McDonald




Kimberly McDonald sells her jewelry in her boutique located on the legendary Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, California. But more than at the studios, the American designer is attracted to rocks. Or, more precisely, from the geodes, that cavity found inside some rocks of a tendentially spherical shape, and which are covered with crystals. These minerals are very beautiful to look at and Kimberly thought of using them for her jewelry. Also because the designer is convinced that the stones hide a natural energy.

Orecchini con geode rosa e pietre preziose
The designer started her business in 2007, after a career as a consultant for high-level jewelry collectors. Kimberly loves nature in all its forms, from animals to rocks, which are often used in an almost raw state together with recycled gold and diamonds, a tribute to sustainability. The fact of using crystals and almost rough rocks also has the consequence of making the jewels unique. Quartz’s geodes, and opals or agates are the three favorite stones. Michelle Obama, Cindy Crawford and Cameron Diaz are three of the celebrities who appreciated the designer’s jewels.
Anello in oro 18 carati, geode e diamanti
Bracciale di Kimberly McDonald
Orecchini pendenti in oro 18 carati, doppio geode nero e diamanti
Orecchini in oro 18 carati, geode di quarzo nero e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco e verde 18 carati e nefrite
Orecchini in oro, diamanti, opale
Pendente con quarzo e diamanti
