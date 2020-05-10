When designers work on social networks

How to make a new jewel? Simple: with a selfie. Or through Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. In this digital age made up of images and shared information, many British and American designers post their creations online and receive daily comments on the new collections. But only the wisest ones have turned technology into a resource, leaving consumers the ability to integrate into their design process and the creation of new lines. Result? The photograph of buyers wandering the stands of a fair looking for the right collection for their customers is a clue. Because this work may have already been done in part. From Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, which some identify as the holy trinity of free marketing. Not surprisingly, an increasing number of artisan jewelers post photos and questions to receive feedback from the online community on new or potential projects. Young designers, such as Emmanuel Tarpin, Tomasz Donocik or Daniela Villegas (to give just a few examples) use social media profitably and receive valuable feedback.
So they receive dozens, sometimes even hundreds of responses in minutes. In practice, it is an immediate survey on sales potential, a tool to define prices, stones, color variations and shapes, a way to select the offer and understand which could be more successful, even more so when you are not really unsure of the created object. And there are also those who use social media to explain how to wear bracelets and rings to overlap one another, combining shapes and colors. Of course, competition also surfs the net and perhaps a new technique or design that represents a production discontinuity or a repositioning must be kept hidden, but the basic idea is to involve the user, especially if he is already a customer. Because they will be the potential buyers of the subsequent collections. And knowing whether changes made to ongoing products will be accepted or not makes a difference. Even notifying them when the pieces are available is a way to retain them.
Carl Linnaeus was a Swedish scientist with an incredible importance in the Age of Enlightenment. An adventurous traveler, keen collector, zoologist and geologist, his lifelong passion was botany. He is known as the "father of modern taxonomy". He was the man that gave loving organism two Latin names. Formalized binomial nomenclature, the modern system of naming organisms. Through his “Systema Naturae” and “Species Plantarum”, he brought order to all recorded knowledge about plants and animals, distinguishing and naming 7,700 plants and 4,400 animals in his lifetime. The Sexual System was a simple and practical method of dividing the plant kingdom into groups, based on the arrangement of stamens and pistils. It had a huge impact when it was launched in Linnaeus’s book Systema Naturae in 1735. Methodus Plantarum Sexualis depicts the 24 Linnaean categories, which remain the foundations of modern taxonomy today. The bezels of this piece are inspired by this chart. You can see more of the inspiration behind the design in our STORIES. 🌸 ———————————————————————-Carl Linnaeus fue un científico sueco de gran mportancia en la Era de la Ilustración. Viajero aventurero, gran coleccionista, zoólogo y geólogo, su pasión fue la botánica. Es conocido como el "padre de la taxonomía moderna". Fue el hombre que le dio a los organismos dos nombres latinos. La “Nomenclatura binomial formalizada”, es el sistema moderno de denominación de organismos. A través de su "Systema Naturae" y "Species Plantarum", puso orden a todo el conocimiento registrado sobre plantas y animales, distinguiendo y nombrando 7.700 plantas y 4.400 animales a lo largo de su vida. El Sistema Sexual” era un método simple y práctico para dividir el reino vegetal en grupos, basado en la disposición de los estambres y los pistilos. Tuvo un gran impacto cuando se lanzó en el libro de Linnaeus Systema Naturae en 1735. -Methodus Plantarum Sexualis- representa las 24 categorías linneanas, que siguen siendo los cimientos de la taxonomía moderna en la actualidad. Los biseles de estos aretes están inspirados en esta tabla. Ve más acerca de la inspiración de estos aretes en nuestras historias. 🌼
On the other hand, what is more effective than a tweet with a selfie of a prototype or a phrase that recalls the theme of the new production, or even ask for suggestions on the desired? Provided you have followers, of course. Some even publish photos of personal life mixed with work, to make those who follow them feel part of the company. It could be argued that this runs the risk of being excessively influenced, that listening too much to the market when it comes to creativity can stifle the inspiration that first guaranteed success. As in all things, balance is needed, but if there is, a preview can only bring positive results. But, be careful, the criticisms are just as immediate, and it is precisely for this reason that online platforms must be followed daily and managed with constancy and transparency, without censorship. After all, they are used to adjust the pull and influence tomorrow’s sales today. Monica Battistoni
Here is the sketch for @pienrijpstra the winner of our first week contest, using her favourite stone, a boulder opal, and chosen theme: female empowerment. The pearls on the side are an ode to Coco Chanel who loved to wear multiple pearl necklaces, as to me she is one of those who embody female empowerment the most. A bold design for a girl who “should be two things: who and what she wants”. I started off as usual with a quick hand drawn ballpoint sketch and then decided to experiment on my iPad so here is my first digital drawing animation! This second week of contest, I will be drawing a pendant tailored to the winner’s comment. ➡️To take part in the contest simply comment below and write your favourite stone and theme, and tag a friend! . #finejewellerydesigner #finejewellerydesign #finejewelrydesign #finejewelrydesign #boulderopal #opalring #boulderopalring