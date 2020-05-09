The stars of Temple St. Clair











Astrology, stars, luck. All elements that marked the Middle Ages and that have not disappeared for a slice of humanity. Among which there is also Temple St. Clair, an American designer who founded her company in 1986 in Florence, Italy, starting a collaboration with the goldsmiths who are part of the guild, a corporation that has its roots in the Middle Ages. Exactly. Although, in truth, the designer obtained a master’s degree in Italian Renaissance literature (i.e. the artistic period after the Middle Ages) at Middlebury College.



St. Clair, after studying jewelry in Florence, has embarked on its way. She prefers gold jewelry, very colorful and, in particular, amulets made with rock crystal and triple gold granulation. She has a style that is partly inspired by the jewelry and architecture of another era, but reinterpreted with a contemporary fantasy. Her work has received many awards. But, just like the Renaissance humanists, the designer cultivates many interests. For example, she wrote two books: Alchemy, A Passion for Jewels, published by Harper Collins in 2008 and The Golden Menagerie published by Assouline in 2016. In addition to astrology, as evidenced by the Celeste collection.















