California dreaming with Sheryl Lowe











Imagine the beaches of California, surfing, a soundtrack with the progressive rock of the seventies: if you look closely you can also see Sheryl Lowe.



For about 20 years Sheryl has been designing and producing jewelry with the same spirit that she had when, as a girl, she spent a lot of time between waves and Californian sand. But her career began as a make-up artist in the Hollywood studios: she curated make-up in 30 films and, above all, between a foundation and a mascara she met the actor Rob Lowe, whom he married.



After leaving makeup and cinema, she became passionate about interior design and, finally, jewelry. Work and spiritual convictions have pushed Sheryl to travel the world, and to transfer her experience in the jewels, which testify to a multicultural echo, with iconic references that seem inspired by the California of the children of flowers, between the symbol of peace and small Buddah as pendants for necklaces . Her jewels were worn by Maria Shriver, Gwen Stefani, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz and Oprah Winfrey. A portion of the proceeds from the sales of her jewelry is donated to support the Susan G. Komen Foundation.















