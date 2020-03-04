ANELLI, vetrina — March 4, 2020 at 4:30 am

California dreaming with Sheryl Lowe





Imagine the beaches of California, surfing, a soundtrack with the progressive rock of the seventies: if you look closely you can also see Sheryl Lowe.

Anello in oro 14 carati e pavé di diamanti
For about 20 years Sheryl has been designing and producing jewelry with the same spirit that she had when, as a girl, she spent a lot of time between waves and Californian sand. But her career began as a make-up artist in the Hollywood studios: she curated make-up in 30 films and, above all, between a foundation and a mascara she met the actor Rob Lowe, whom he married.
Bracciale in oro 14 carati e pavé di diamanti
After leaving makeup and cinema, she became passionate about interior design and, finally, jewelry. Work and spiritual convictions have pushed Sheryl to travel the world, and to transfer her experience in the jewels, which testify to a multicultural echo, with iconic references that seem inspired by the California of the children of flowers, between the symbol of peace and small Buddah as pendants for necklaces . Her jewels were worn by Maria Shriver, Gwen Stefani, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz and Oprah Winfrey. A portion of the proceeds from the sales of her jewelry is donated to support the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Anello in argento con diamanti
Bracciale in oro rosa 14 carati e diamanti
Pendente in oro e diamanti a forma di Buddha
Pendente New Moon
Orecchini in oro 14 carati e opali
Orecchini in oro 14 carati e zaffiri
