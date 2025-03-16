The idea of ​​jewels that are not only sparkling but also comfortable to wear has always been one of the goals of designers, as well as those who wear them. Following this vocation, the JJewels brand, which is part of the Blue White Group based in Milan, has presented the Elastic Diamonds line. The name of the jewelry collection already summarizes the principle on which the design is based. The idea of ​​the collection is to add comfort and thanks to the elasticity of rings and bracelets. The extension capacity is quite high.



According to JJewels, the rings extend up to seven more sizes, while each bracelet can extend up to 5 centimeters. Two sizes are available for the bracelets: 17.50 and 19.50 centimeters. The jewels are made of 18-karat gold, together with a range of diamonds from 1.00-3.20 carats. The with hand-set diamonds. Additionally, some pieces also have the addition of colored enamel elements that add a touch of liveliness to the jewelry.

