Be Liza, Ocean's Voice ring, Siren collection, anello con granato, diamanti, oro annerito. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Be Liza, Ocean's Voice ring, Siren collection, anello con granato, diamanti, oro annerito. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Gothic Jewelry by Be Liza

The Lithuanian-based brand offers jewelry inspired by medieval architecture and atmosphere.

Be Liza Jewels is a jewelry brand founded by Marina Belotserkovskaya, with offices in Moscow and Vilnius, Lithuania. It was perhaps Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that prompted the designer to rename the brand with the less Russian-speaking name of Be Liza, based in the Baltic country. The style has remained the same as the designer’s since 2009: Be Liza is a niche brand, with a neo-Gothic feel. Pre-Renaissance architecture is the designer’s source of inspiration, along with fairy tales and the rest of the world. A style the brand calls White Gothic.

Collezione Siren, Starfish ring con acquamarina taglio cuscino e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Siren Collection, Starfish ring with cushion-cut aquamarine and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Furthermore, the designer views jewelry as a woman’s armor, a combination of strength and elegance. For its jewelry, Be Liza uses blackened gold along with diamonds and semi-precious stones, such as garnet, aquamarine, and amethyst. The brand participated in the 2026 edition of GemGenève.

Orecchini Light Over, Siren collection, con ametiste verdi grigie. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Light Over earrings, Siren collection, with gray-green amethysts. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Spilla Stingray con ametista grigio verde. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Stingray brooch with gray-green amethyst. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello Ocean's Voice, Siren collection, con granato e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ocean’s Voice ring, Siren collection, with garnet and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Marina Belotserkovskaya
Marina Belotserkovskaya

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Anello in argento 925, oro 18kt, acquamarina cabochon, denario d’argento Repubblica Romana Quinto Titius, 90 a.C.
Previous Story

Antonella Sicoli, the future is the past

Latest from news