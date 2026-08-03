The Lithuanian-based brand offers jewelry inspired by medieval architecture and atmosphere.

Be Liza Jewels is a jewelry brand founded by Marina Belotserkovskaya, with offices in Moscow and Vilnius, Lithuania. It was perhaps Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that prompted the designer to rename the brand with the less Russian-speaking name of Be Liza, based in the Baltic country. The style has remained the same as the designer’s since 2009: Be Liza is a niche brand, with a neo-Gothic feel. Pre-Renaissance architecture is the designer’s source of inspiration, along with fairy tales and the rest of the world. A style the brand calls White Gothic.

Furthermore, the designer views jewelry as a woman’s armor, a combination of strength and elegance. For its jewelry, Be Liza uses blackened gold along with diamonds and semi-precious stones, such as garnet, aquamarine, and amethyst. The brand participated in the 2026 edition of GemGenève.