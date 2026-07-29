Events concurrent with the jewelry fair: from the Cibjo World Congress to talks.

This year, Vicenzaoro (September 4-8) will once again offer a series of events alongside the jewelry and goldsmith production fair with T.Gold. This year, the new addition is the Cibjo Centennial Congress. Cibjo is the acronym for the World Jewellery Confederation, headquartered in Bern, Switzerland. It represents the interests of those working in the jewelry, gemstone, and precious metals sectors, from the mine to the market. From September 4-7, the leaders of the jewelry, gemstone, and precious metals industries will meet in Vicenza. The congress is held annually, but 2026 will mark the centennial of the founding of the World Jewellery Confederation.

The organization now known as Cibjo was founded in Paris, France, under the name Biboa, to represent and promote the interests of the jewelry trade in Europe. In 1961, it was restructured and renamed Cibjo, an acronym for the French name Confédération International de la Bijouterie, Joaillerie, Orfèvrerie des Diamants, Perles et Pierres (International Confederation of Jewelry, Jewellery, Goldsmithing, Diamonds, Pearls and Stones). Cibjo congresses are the official meeting of the Assembly of Delegates of the World Jewellery Confederation and also host the annual meetings of Cibjo’s sectoral committees, where amendments may be introduced to the organization’s reference manuals on international industry standards for diamonds, colored stones, pearls, gemological laboratories, precious metals, corals, and responsible sourcing, known as the Blue Books. The congress also hosts sessions dedicated to the activities of the World Jewellery Confederation Education Foundation and Cibjo’s collaboration with the United Nations to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Vicenzaoro’s value lies in its ability to connect business, content, and the sector’s strategic vision. A true knowledge hub that, thanks to the contributions of our industry’s most authoritative players, offers knowledge, analysis, and insights to support the competitive growth of companies in international markets. And since September, it has become even more comprehensive, thanks to the integration of T.Gold into the trade fair center, fully aligned with the Vicenzaoro calendar.

Matteo Farsura, Global Exhibition Manager Jewellery & Fashion at IEG

Saturday, September 5

The program of the Vicenzaoro trend show, on Saturday, September 5th, opens with “The Making of The Jewellery Trendbook 2028+,” an event that accompanies the world premiere launch of the publication that for over 20 years has been anticipating luxury trends for the following 18 months. The event delves for the first time into the research and forecasting process adopted by Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting, Vicenzaoro’s independent jewelry trend observatory. Through a multidisciplinary approach, Creative Director and Co-Founder Paola De Luca will illustrate how the scenarios destined to influence the future of jewelry are shaping up, analyzing the geopolitical, economic, social, cultural, and technological shifts that will drive the evolution of luxury and consumption in the coming years.

Confindustria Federorafi offers two events dedicated to business competitiveness. On Saturday afternoon, in collaboration with Intesa Sanpaolo, “The Goldsmith Sector in 2026: Economic Situation, Raw Materials, and the Geography of the Districts” presents a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the economic situation, from the trend of raw materials to the geography of the main Italian goldsmith districts, through a roundtable discussion with some of the leading Made in Italy companies.

Assogemme meets Enzo Liverino for the talk “Hands, Sea, Memory. Coral as a Model of Italian Sustainability.” On Sunday morning, the cultural, economic, and strategic value of the Akoya pearl will be the focus of an event titled “The Future of the Akoya Pearl: A Bridge Between Japan and the International Jewelry Industry,” hosted by Preziosa Magazine. The event will feature the participation of the leaders of the Japan Pearl Exporters’ Association and prominent representatives of the international jewelry industry. The book “The Future of the Akoya Pearl” will also be presented, offering a look at the history of excellence and future prospects of Japan’s most iconic pearl.

Sunday, September 6

Sunday morning, an in-depth look at new digital marketing trends applied to the needs of the gold and jewelry sector will take place with “Esserci, in digitale.” Jewelry between algorithms and people. Digital marketing trends for jewelry: data, channels, and operational guidelines. Digital innovation is also the focus of the meeting promoted by XOX Group (which brings together Art&sofT, ePlay, and Babylon), which will illustrate concrete cases of AI application in jewelry businesses, demonstrating how data, CRM, marketing automation, and communication tools can integrate to improve competitiveness, efficiency, and decision-making capacity.

Tourism and the jewelry sector: the contribution of Italian jewelry companies to the promotion of Made in Italy (Sunday afternoon), Retail Talk by Federpreziosi Confcommercio.

Monday, September 7

Gem Talk by IGI – Italian Gemological Institute, exploring the allure of a unique gem like Padparadscha, one of the rarest varieties of corundum, and gemology throughout history, through the exhibition at the Vicenza Jewelry Museum.

Sustainability and responsibility are central and are addressed from different perspectives. The two Retail Talks by Federpreziosi Confcommercio address, respectively, the relationship between and the importance of transparent communication with customers applied to the world of gems, in the meeting entitled

When Gemology Meets Law, the Market, and the Consumer, Retail Talk by Federpreziosi Confcommercio.

In the new T.Gold Smart Hub (Hall 4), taking place for the first time in September and within the renovated IEG exhibition center, a focus on production technologies will be given with the Jewelry Technology Forum organized by Legor Group. Titled Design. Print. Transform, the 2026 edition, analyzes the innovations redefining jewelry manufacturing: economic scenarios and trends in precious metals, sustainability communication, and artificial intelligence applied to design are the key themes. Particular attention is given to additive manufacturing and the most advanced 3D printing technologies, with case studies and applications developed for industrial jewelry production.