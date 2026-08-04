The event scheduled for August 2027 is now accepting speaker applications. Here’s how to register.

The relationship between know-how and technology. This is the central theme of next year’s second edition of The Vicenza Symposium, the international scientific event dedicated to technologies and manufacturing trends in fine jewelry and fashion accessories, bringing professionals, researchers, and companies from around the world to Vicenza. The event (from August 31 to September 2, 2027) follows the one held in 2025, which involved professionals, researchers, and companies from over 15 countries. The Vicenza Symposium precedes the opening of Vicenzaoro and T.Gold, dedicated to goldsmithing machinery and the most innovative technologies applied to gold and jewelry, both organized by Italian Exhibition Group.

The Vicenza Symposium is now an international reference point for those working in the jewelry and fashion accessories industry. It is one of the few venues where companies, research centers, and young talents meet at the same table, sharing data and expertise. A concrete workplace, where technology, expertise, and the art of savoir-faire interact, making a significant contribution to defining industry standards.

Damiano Zito, President of The Vicenza Symposium



Those who have developed unpublished research—whether it be a new alloy, a process, a technology, or an innovative solution—can apply to be a speaker and share it with the international industry community from the stage of this prestigious event. To apply as a speaker, please submit a written contribution in English of a technical-scientific nature, non-promotional, by September 14, 2026, at https://thevicenzasymposium.com/be-a-speaker/. Applicants will also be asked to complete a short in-depth questionnaire and attach their CV in PDF format. The selected speakers will be invited to present their contributions in English during The Vicenza Symposium 2027.

All proposals are evaluated by an international scientific committee, comprising some of the most authoritative figures in the world of goldsmith research and manufacturing: Damiano Zito (Chairman & CEO of Progold), supported by Massimo Poliero (President & CEO of Legor Group), and Eddie Bell as honorary president.