The 50-carat oval diamond set in a white gold ring marking the wedding between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez is worth around €6 million, according to initial estimates. The timeless soccer player (still active at 40 and earning €570,000 a day) took the plunge, gifting her a ring, which his longtime partner immediately showed off on Instagram. The stone is undoubtedly highly valuable, but according to a jeweler consulted by the Spanish weekly magazine ¡Hola!, the entire ring could be worth double that, given that in addition to the oval-cut diamond, it also features additional oval-cut diamonds on the sides.



On the other hand, Georgina must not have been too excited, given that she often wears a ring with a 4-carat diamond, valued at €4 million. Georgina’s ring, however, isn’t a record-breaking one. The 33-carat diamond received from Elizabeth Taylor, worth €8.8 million, still holds the top spot, followed by Grace Kelly’s €4 million ring. Although expensive engagement rings haven’t always brought good luck, it’s worth it.

