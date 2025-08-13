The 50-carat oval diamond set in a white gold ring marking the wedding between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez is worth around €6 million, according to initial estimates. The timeless soccer player (still active at 40 and earning €570,000 a day) took the plunge, gifting her a ring, which his longtime partner immediately showed off on Instagram. The stone is undoubtedly highly valuable, but according to a jeweler consulted by the Spanish weekly magazine ¡Hola!, the entire ring could be worth double that, given that in addition to the oval-cut diamond, it also features additional oval-cut diamonds on the sides.
On the other hand, Georgina must not have been too excited, given that she often wears a ring with a 4-carat diamond, valued at €4 million. Georgina’s ring, however, isn’t a record-breaking one. The 33-carat diamond received from Elizabeth Taylor, worth €8.8 million, still holds the top spot, followed by Grace Kelly’s €4 million ring. Although expensive engagement rings haven’t always brought good luck, it’s worth it.
How Much Is Georgina Rodriguez’s Ring Worth?
The 50-carat oval diamond set in a white gold ring marking the wedding between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez is worth around €6 million, according to initial estimates. The timeless soccer player (still active at 40 and earning €570,000 a day) took the plunge, gifting her a ring, which his longtime partner immediately showed off on Instagram. The stone is undoubtedly highly valuable, but according to a jeweler consulted by the Spanish weekly magazine ¡Hola!, the entire ring could be worth double that, given that in addition to the oval-cut diamond, it also features additional oval-cut diamonds on the sides.
Latest from news
The hottest news in the jewelry world this August was the sale of Fabergé by Gemfields
It searched until the last minute for a buyer, then gave up: the jewelry chain Claire’s
The trends for the upcoming Fall/Winter 2025-2026 season according to Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting, Vicenzaoro’s independent
Boccadamo jewelry is engraved with a number: 47, which distinguishes the Italian company. And 2025 also
The colors of Capri, the social life of Capri, and, above all, the sea of Capri: