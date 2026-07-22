Sirivannavari and Beauty Gems present a jewel with an exceptional stone.

The fashion house Sirivannavari and Beauty Gems, a Thai jewelry manufacturer, present a jewel of exceptional value: an emerald necklace. At the heart of the necklace is a 102.61-carat Colombian emerald, selected by Beauty Gems’ master craftsmen for its exceptional rarity, exceptional quality, and remarkable value. The stone is pear-cut, a shape that enhances its brilliance and silhouette. The setting is designed to capture and reflect light effectively, making the emerald the absolute protagonist of the necklace, worn in the images by model Anntonia Porsild, winner of Miss Supranational 2019 and Miss Universe Thailand 2023.



The jewel was designed under the creative direction of Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, Princess of the Kingdom of Thailand. The soft, sculptural lines naturally follow the contours of the décolleté and are embellished with hundreds of diamonds in different cuts: round brilliant, pear, marquise, and princess. Each diamond is individually hand-set using the micro-pavé technique, a highly specialized process requiring the goldsmiths at Beauty Gems to assemble, one by one, tiny diamonds of different shapes under a microscope.



The necklace’s design unfolds from the central element. Another extraordinary technical feat is the ribbon-inspired diamond setting, which lends further elegance and ensures balance and ideal comfort when worn. At the bottom, soft swirls intertwine and are adorned with alternating pendants of pear-shaped and round emeralds, creating tassels that sway with every movement and give the piece a sense of vitality.

