









After many years of silver bracelets with charms, Pandora renews the style with the new Signature collection, a name already used in the past, but for completely different jewels. The brand thus enters another dimension, more sophisticated, with a simpler but refined design. The challenge, in this case, is to be able to identify these jewels with the Pandora brand, best known for a completely different style. The design of the Signature jewels, in fact, focuses on minimalism and rediscovers the Nordic origins of the brand, which is actually Danish.



The new Signature collection includes bracelets, necklace, earrings and rings. They are made of silver, but offered in the three colors of gold, with the classic Pandora alloys. The bracelets are rigid, but very flexible to allow for easy wearing. All jewels are clearly engraved with the name of the Maison, an idea that aims to give the Danish brand status. In addition, white cubic zirconia crystals are also added to some models.















