









Giovanni Raspini on holiday in Bali. And, for the occasion, the Tuscan king of silver reduces the weight of the metal for a flash collection, the first promoted in the middle of summer. The Bali collection indicates a path of research and experimentation, which focuses on the design of volumes and color combinations. There is silver, but it is in thin discs that alternate with stones, in natural or golden color. The collection has an almost ethnic flavor, deliberately naive, and plays with the colors and irregularities of the stones used for bracelets and necklaces.



The collection features three twin sets: each is declined in a necklace, a bracelet and a pair of cascading earrings, with the combination of hammered metal discs and colored stones. Bali Red is in gilded silver, sand-colored jasper and red madrepora. Bali Blu uses silver in its natural color, along with turquoise and green jasper.Finally, there is simply Bali, the flagship jewel of the collection, made of gilded silver, sand and turquoise jasper, to which are added minute reproductions of ancient Mediterranean coins, also in gilded silver.