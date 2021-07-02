









Being free women in words is not enough: freedom must also be that of the soul. The designer and founder of Nanis, Laura Bicego, extends the Libera (means free) collection with the Libera Soul line. They are jewels that adapt to the personality of the wearer without betraying the style that distinguishes the Maison of Vicenza. Versatility is the hallmark of Libera Soul. The most important example concerns two bracelets consisting of a ring or three in the form of a chain: the jewels can be transformed into necklaces thanks to a black silk cord.



The Libera Soul line takes up the typical shape of the collection from which it descends: an oval in 18 carat gold engraved entirely by hand, which is intertwined in two or three elements with the shape of a chain. The elongated rings, moreover, can be circumscribed by a pavé of diamonds. The line currently includes two bracelets-necklaces and four models of earrings, with more or less elongated gold rings.