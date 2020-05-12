, COLLANE — May 12, 2020 at 4:00 am

The new meshes of Monica Trevisi




From managerial work in the world of fashion in Italy and the USA, between wool and cotton fabrics and yarns, to solid steel threads: Monica Trevisi has changed the weave. Although something that binds her to her first life has remained: her laboratory is in fact in the late nineteenth century building where the Filanda Motta was once active, in Mogliano Veneto (Treviso, Italy). In short, he always deals with threads, but now his work is a bridge between ancient mechanics and goldsmithery.

Bracciale in acciaio brunito con medaglie in ottone color argento
Iron, steel, brass, copper and silver wires form complicated links and are associated in some cases with hard stones, crystals, gems, leather. It should be noted that the metal, worked in this way, is soft: no armor effect, in short. Monica Trevisi’s bijoux are of considerable size and are suitable for those who love an unconventional, modern, different design too. Even if the jewels are handmade, in the designer’s laboratory, they are still offered at low prices: from 40 to 330 euros maximum.

Bracciale in acciaio color argento con elementi in ferro
Collana in acciaio brunito con elementi in metallo anallergico
Collana in acciaio brunito con elementi e catena in rame
Collana in acciaio con elementi in metallo anallergico
Orecchini in acciaio color argento o brunito con labradorite, perno in argento
Orecchini in acciaio color brunito con pietra dura e perno in argento
Orecchini in acciaio color argento con medaglia in ottone color argento, perno in argento
