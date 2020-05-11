New Boutons for Tamara Comolli











New Boutons from Tamara Comolli, the German and international easy chic brand. The Bouton collection, one of the most appreciated, is enriched with new jewels, including earrings and bracelets. Let’s start with the first ones: Tamara Comolli introduces a larger version of earrings than the previous model, with cabochon stones that match the rings of the same collection. Bouton 2 Cabochons earrings have two different sizes of stones, with a silhouette embellished with a white diamond. The new earrings are available in Cashmere, Camel, Sand and Sky versions. The Indian Summer version offers particular color combinations with a further touch given by the yellow of the sapphires in the center.



The collection also includes long earrings made with a mix of cabochons, diamonds and sapphires. The design, in this case, is combined with the Mikado Flamenco bracelet, another must of the Maison. A complete novelty are, however, the bracelets, with the same nuance of stones: they can be worn individually or as part of a creative combination, either with a leather cord or with other bracelets of the Bavarian brand.

















