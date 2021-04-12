The moths of futuroRemoto











Moths: small flying animals that have inspired, with different results, poets, painters and, now, even jewelers. The futureRemoto Apulian Maison, in fact, presents new jewels in a line entitled Falene (moths). Not surprisingly, these small representatives of the fauna return to populate the air during the spring and summer. They are also romantic symbols of lightness and transience, even if for entomologists, moths are simply insects which, like butterflies, belong to the order of lepidoptera. But this is a consideration that does not involve common opinion, which considers moths mysterious animals due to their habit of flying at night. And if there are those who associate these insects with bad omens and doom, Native Americans, on the contrary, have always considered moths with great regard for their ability to adapt, survive and transform.



General considerations aside, the collection created by Gianni De Benedittis includes bracelets in the shape of dragonflies, branches intertwined with small flowers and insects, butterfly rings, with movable wings, operated by the fingers. The jewels are in silver and gold, decorated with enamels of various shades.