Pdpaola’s zodiac











Ever since mankind has existed, the sky has been a subject of inspiration, study and speculation. Planets, moon and stars have generated fantasies and even jewels. Like those of the new Zodiac Constellations jewelry collection, signed Pdpaola, a brand created in 2014 in Barcelona by Paola Sasplugas and her brother Humbert. As the name of the collection indicates, the jewels are inspired by the signs of the zodiac.



From the constellation of Aries to that of Pisces, the 12 zodiac signs become as many necklaces with adjustable clasps and pairs of earrings. The constellations of astrologers are represented by colored stones such as rose quartz, malachite, labradorite, lapis lazuli, tiger’s eye and white zircon, each with its own astrological meaning. The stones are enclosed in an oval, which refers to the elliptical orbits that draw the planets around the Sun. In the pair of earrings, one reproduces the constellation of the zodiac, the other the stars, with a studied asymmetrical effect.