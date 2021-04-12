Messika at the Bafta











The Bafta Film Awards are considered the English Oscars and this year the award ceremony was divided into two evenings, in the presence only of conductors and presenters of the various technical and artistic categories. There was, however, the opportunity for the protagonists to show clothes and jewels for the return of the red carpet at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London. Maria Bakalova, for example, nominated as Best Supporting Actress for her role in Borat, wore Messika jewels: Twisted Wave asymmetrical earrings, from the Messika by Kate Moss High Jewelry collection.



Also from the Parisian Maison the jewels of the British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw, with the iconic My Twin Multishapes earrings associated with the High Jewelry Illusionnistes clip and the Desert Bloom Marquise ring. Also by Messika are the jewels of the American actress Anna Kendrick, with the High Jewelry Diamond Catcher earrings, the Wild Moon ring associated with the My Twin Toi & Moi ring. Also by Messika are the asymmetrical earrings by Rose Byrne, in a tailored dress with a visible navel.