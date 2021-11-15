









Tiffany gets on the skateboard. Or, better, on that of Supreme, an American clothing and skateboarding brand, which caters to the cultures of lovers of the tablet with wheels, hip hop and youth culture in general. Now Supreme customers can buy Tiffany jewelry in a limited edition and with an offer below demand, to tickle the attention of consumers. On the other hand, the clothing brand had already promoted initiatives with the brands Emilio Pucci, Jean Paul Gaultier and Louis Vuitton.



And, now, Tiffany belongs to the LVMH group. The stores with Supreme products, therefore, lend a hand to t5iffany in its work of re-brandig of Tiffany. Target: reach the audience of very young people less fascinated by the history of great jewelry. The collaborative collection consists of a series of silver jewelry and accessories, with pendants and earrings with the Return to Tiffany design design, including a cultured pearl necklace and a bracelet made of stars. All the jewels, along with two key rings, one of which with a removable mini blade, also have the Supreme logo. Not only that: no packaging in the classic Tiffany blue color, red box, the color of Supreme. The jewels were launched in the US, on sale in the stores of the two brands.















