The law of colors by Larissa Moraes











Vincent Van Gogh is famous for his paintings, which have as their main subject the countryside around Arles, in Provence. But now the colors of her palette have been reborn in Brazil thanks to Larissa Moraes and her jewels. It is no coincidence that the designer from Brasilia, who gave her name to her Maison, was born into a family of artists. One of her collections is, in fact, dedicated to the Dutch painter in love with the sunny landscapes of southern France.



For example, with the Rosebush necklace, inspired by Van Gogh’s Rosebush in Blossom work and the Sunflowers earrings, which showcase the many yellow shades of this flower in a series of citrines and yellow diamonds. The precious stones overlap creating a 3D effect, reflecting the idea of ​​sunflowers and their numerous layers, to emulate the painting. A matte finish with lines represents the leaves while a glossy finish is used to represent the branches.



Although the vocation between jewelry and painting is testified by impeccable jewelry, Larissa had chosen to pursue a career in the law: she worked for many years as a legal assistant in the Brazilian Senate and in the federal government in Brasilia, the capital of the state. South American. But, in the end, she won the law of her passion: she started designing full time in late 2018 and in March 2020 Larissa won gold in the Design Award and Competition and later in the same year she won MJSA Vision Awards First and Second Place in the Professional Excellence, in the Business category and honorable mention.















