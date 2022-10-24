









Maybe you have a black coral jewel in your drawer. Well, know that it is not coral, even if it is called that. Black coral is something other than classic red or pink coral. If you are curious to know what black coral is and how to clean a jewel made from this material, here you will find the information you need.



As we have mentioned, black coral is not true coral. It is, in fact, a different organism, the antipatharia, which science places within the Myriopathidae family (but not only). Corals, on the other hand, are marine invertebrates that are part of the Anthozoa class of the phylum Cnidaria. In short, they are another species. The black coral is called this way, therefore, because it resembles the best known one, but for biology it is part of the Hexacorallia subclass, like madrepores and sea anemones.Among other things, black coral is hardly black. The material that is used in jewelry is simply the skeleton of this organism, which is most often dark brown in color. Outside the skeleton, which is the most solid part, there are small tentacles that are used for nutrition. These marine organisms are most frequently found at depths of less than 50 meters (164 feet). The estimated natural lifespan of a black coral colony is 70 years, but much older specimens are found deep down.Many peoples in the Pacific area believed that black coral had healing powers and anti-evil spirits and turned them into necklaces and bracelets. It should be superfluous to point out that black coral, as well as gems in general, does not have any extra properties. Otherwise, they are also difficult for use in jewelry. Unlike red or pink coral, corals are soft instead of being hard as gems. A black coral jewel can easily break when it is too dry. Black coral is often used for necklaces and bracelets. It should be cleaned very carefully, soaked in cold or lukewarm water, with a small drop of neutral soap. Then rub it with a soft silky toothbrush and dry it gently.It seems that to understand if a jewel is made with real black coral it must be boiled in milk: it should give off a scent similar to that of myrrh. But boiling a jewel can also mean ruining it and, moreover, who can recognize the scent of myrrh?Like the most precious corals, black corals are also subject to indiscriminate fishing and are decreasing in number. Poaching, combined with ocean acidification and climate change is endangering the existence of Antipatharia. In some areas of the Caribbean, where black coral was once widespread, it has practically disappeared due to overfishing.