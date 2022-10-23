









The district of Naples is the place in the world where a centuries-old art of working coral has developed. It is also the story of Mattia Mazza, a company founded at the beginning of the twentieth century in Torre del Greco, a town that is part of the Naples area. More than a hundred years have passed since then and four generations have followed one another at the helm of the company. In all this time, the company has expanded its scope of activity. Alongside coral, Mattia Mazza has introduced the production of jewelry with pearls, turquoise, natural stones and cameos, another specialty of Neapolitan jewelry.



This multiplication of specificities has led the company to create different brands related to the style and materials used. Alongside Mattia Mazza Jewelery, Mattia Mazza Pearls was born, dedicated to jewelery with pearls, Mark, a line of men’s jewelery, Kolié 925 for silver jewelery. Diana, on the other hand, is a brand for jewelry in 18-karat gold and precious stones: rubies, emeralds, sapphires, aquamarine and VVS1-colored F / G diamonds, as well as black and brown diamonds.