The labyrinths of Asad Ventrella











Simple metal, but design and a touch of art. The mix is ​​the characteristic of Asad Ventrella Contemporastudio, a company founded in 1999 in Naples. Although it is just over 20 years old, behind the craft company there is a long history that reaches the laboratory of Asad’s uncles and his father, Roberto Ventrella. A name, that of the family, which belongs to a dynasty of goldsmiths already active in the early nineteenth century and continues today.



The first artisan of the dynasty, Giuseppe Ventrella, was a master goldsmith in Naples during the Bourbon period. The tradition has continued to this day with Asad who, however, has chosen a path that is only partly the result of the history of the past. His pieces, in fact, are super modern, of design, small sculptures that travel a completely different path from that of traditional jewelery. The Labirinto series (which is also the symbol of the Maison), or the rings with twisted and rounded shapes are made of metal, silver or bronze alloy. In short, nothing to do with the ancient Neapolitan goldsmith’s art, if not for the craftsmanship in the creation of the pieces.



























