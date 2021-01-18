Marketing lesson: how to sell jewelry











To present the new e-commerce course for jewelry stores, Erika Zacchello and Antonio Kropp, two marketing consultants, wrote this article in which they explain that for the jewel it is necessary to set up a communication and a marketing strategy different from those that work for other products.

Selling jewelry online is different.

Why does e-commerce for jewelery have to follow different rules than for other products? Why is a specific course necessary for jewelers?



Due to repeated lockdowns, several stores are recently considering the opportunity to sell their goods online. The jewelery sector is also proving sensitive to this issue, although most operators have always been skeptical of this type of business.

Many web agencies and digital consultants, evaluating the jewelry sector as a rich sector, propose themselves to companies by promising significant profits through online sales but, except for sporadic situations, we have no news of successful cases in the sale of jewelry through e-commerce.

It is important at this point to reflect on the fact that the jewel does not have a concrete usefulness, it does not offer the customer tangible or measurable benefits and that this aspect makes it profoundly different from other products, which is why it is so difficult to establish a new brand in this scope.

In fact, the only way to make a brand today is to radically stand out from the competition by providing a product with unique elements or characteristics that represent a real advantage for customers or a particular type of target.

At this point, several questions arise which need to be answered: What actual advantages can a jewel offer? How do we convince an online user to buy our jewel over another? And, more importantly, how do we get him to buy a jewel rather than another product?

If I need a drill, I evaluate the offer online and check the products based on my needs: width and depth of the holes I need to make, handling, noise, versatility, etc. On the basis of the descriptions, I decide to buy a product or another and I can easily do it online, provided that, if the expected characteristics are not respected, I always have the possibility to make a return. Seldom does the buyer of a drill think: “if I don’t hold it in my hand, if I don’t see it live, if it doesn’t give me emotions while I’m handling it, I won’t buy the drill”.



For the jewel, however, the situation is different. As we said earlier, in fact, it has no objective utility: what is the motivation for buying this product?

The answers to this question could be many, for example: it completes my outfit, makes me “trendy”, shows others that I am well off, makes me feel more beautiful, etc.

The variety of responses suggests that the purchase reasons (or rather the purchase “justifications”) are always subjective and arbitrary and that the need to buy a jewel and the reasons for choosing that jewel have their roots in something that is not properly dictated by reason, but rather by an emotional impulse.

Leaving aside the motive for now, the question is to understand what the result will be (resulting from the choice and purchase) once the jewel is worn.

That jewel will inevitably become “my” jewel, something that I have decided to bring excluding other possibilities, which I have selected from a multiplicity of alternatives as the best for me, to the point of displaying it on my body to communicate to the world that belongs to me, which is part of my life and expresses my way of showing myself, the best way I want to be perceived.



The jewel is inevitably consistent with the characteristics of the wearer, his tastes, his style, his passions, his way of being, his character.

Through the jewel the individual affirms his uniqueness more, acquires greater self-awareness and through this awareness defines his identity better and makes it more stable.

This is demonstrated, for example, by the fact that often those who accidentally find themselves in the situation of not being able to wear their jewelry, especially in contexts that produce stress, have the sensation of being “naked”, perceive a “lack” that makes them particularly vulnerable and insecure.

My jewel is a sort of amulet, a shield, something that makes me stronger in dealing with daily life in which my identity and my choices are always questioned and tested.





The long analysis carried out so far is necessary to understand that, if this is the most authentic nature of the jewel, then we have always been wrong to communicate it if we treat it as any object.

The jewel is not an accessory, an unnecessary product, a whim suitable for frivolous people. The jewel is closely connected with the nature of the individual who wears it, it is its completion, its best representation.

For this reason, to induce someone to buy a jewel online (but also offline), it is necessary to leverage the role that the jewel will have in his life, something that almost no brand can do. Only in this way will it be possible to eradicate the most recurrent prejudice in this regard: “online jewelry does not sell”.

For an ecommerce of the jewel to work it is necessary first of all to tune the communication on the true meaning of the jewel which, unlike what we hear, expresses a need, satisfies a real “need”.

Images, videos and texts must explain to the customer the benefit they will have in purchasing a jewel rather than another product and in choosing that jewel, rather than that of another brand.



The development of the website, the ecommerce and the overall marketing strategy, designed specifically for the jewel and consistent with what essential this product can offer to the person who will buy it, therefore becomes of fundamental importance.

We cannot speak of jewelery as a drill, but neither, as most jewelery brands do, continue to treat it as an entity for its own sake, excluding that it can make sense and convey deep meanings. which are actually the source of its charm and represent the real reason for purchase.

We need to adopt a new and revolutionary way of communicating that finds its strength in the ability to reveal to the public the most authentic meaning of that particular jewel and the role it can play in the life of its potential buyer.

For all these reasons, Antonio Kropp and I have decided to create a video course for shopkeepers relating to the online sale of jewelery, where we will talk about this new and effective way of communicating aimed at selling and all the measures to be taken to activate a marketing strategy capable of generating real purchase acts through e-commerce.

The course is available for pre-sale at this link E-Commerce del Gioiello.
















