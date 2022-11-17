Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Chantecler, collana Joyful indossata

The Joyful collection by Chantecler is back

A renewed collection inspired by the golden years of the Bella Vita is back, with the addition of the scent of Capri nights. The Joyful collection was launched by Chantecler in the nineties as a prêt-à-porter collection with the idea of ​​a tribute to a life free from worries between nature and the sea of ​​the Italian island, but also the pleasure offered by the company of socialite and bon vivant who frequent the island opposite Naples. Over the years, the collection has added new pieces and shades of color and small variations to the jewels that adopt pastel shades with gems forming a pavé, on white, yellow or pink gold and diamonds, to which are added opaque crystal drops.

Anello Joyful in oro bianco 18Kt, diamanti e poire in cristallo color milky
Anello Joyful in oro bianco 18Kt, diamanti e poire in cristallo color milky

But there are also versions that use precious stones such as sapphires or emeralds instead of crystal. The shape of the jewels recalls both the spray of the sea, but also the classic bells which are the icon of the Maison of the Aprea family. Furthermore, earrings and a long necklace that can also be worn on the back were added to the many open rings in the collection.
Anello Joyful in oro giallo 18Kt, diamanti, tsavoriti e poire in cristallo color verde mela
Anello Joyful in oro giallo 18Kt, diamanti, tsavoriti e poire in cristallo color verde mela

Anello in oro rosa 18Kt, diamanti, zaffiri rosa e poire in cristallo rosa
Anello in oro rosa 18Kt, diamanti, zaffiri rosa e poire in cristallo rosa

Orecchini in oro giallo 18Kt, diamanti, zaffiri azzurri e poire in cristallo color glicine
Orecchini in oro giallo 18Kt, diamanti, zaffiri azzurri e poire in cristallo color glicine

Orecchini Joyful in oro rosa 18Kt, diamanti, zaffiri rosa e poire in cristallo color rosa
Orecchini Joyful in oro rosa 18Kt, diamanti, zaffiri rosa e poire in cristallo color rosa

Collana della collezione Joyful indossata
Collana della collezione Joyful indossata







