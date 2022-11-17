









Diamonds and not only in the collections of Harakh, a new high jewelery brand ♦ ︎

There is a new high jewelery brand in America. It’s called Harakh and, to tell the truth, it is new only for the United States, because in Bombay they have known it since 2017. The name is that of its founder, Harakh Mehta, who represents the fourth generation of a family of jewelers. But in India the word Harakh also has the meaning of joy: which is also that of those who can afford to buy a jewel of the Maison, which has prices ranging between 20,000 and 100,000 dollars. Among the latest creations of the Maison there is, for example, a set of 150-carat diamonds, specially created to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Bloomingdales luxury department in New York.



Diamonds are one of the strong points of Harakh’s jewels, also because the activity of a jeweler comes after that of a gemstone merchant, and also thanks to his studies at the Gemological Institute of America. Use only diamonds classified D, E or F and clarity VS / VVS and IF. Each piece is handmade by the 15 artisans who work with ancient jewelery techniques. But this does not prevent a quality control particularly attentive also to the use and pleasure of wearing rings, bracelets and earrings. As in the Cascade collection, which is made with a blaze of stones. The shapes of the jewels are modern, but in some cases they reflect the traditional Indian figures, such as the elephant or the peacock.