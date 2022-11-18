









Together with Vicenzaoro, from 20 to 24 January 2023 TGold returns, an event dedicated to goldsmith production. The next edition, according to the organizers of Italian Exhibition Group, will be an edition enhanced by the larger exhibition area and with an even more complete offer, testifying to the strategic value of Made in Italy and international manufacturing. Particular attention will be paid to sustainable processes and innovative processes.



During the 5 days of the fair, in the completely dedicated Hall 9, the exhibitors will be organized into six macro-categories: casting, mechanical processing, prototyping and digital production, finishing, refining and recovery, tool-benches and materials. Among the major players in the segment, Italian companies stand out, in which the market recognizes the leadership on a technological know-how that has consolidated over time and has spread from the peninsula throughout the world. Legor Group, Sisma, Italimpianti, Btt Impianti of the Lem Industries Group, as well as companies international, especially from Germany.