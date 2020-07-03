The jewels of Carlo and Kiki with A & Furst











Pleasant and classic jewels those of the couple Carlo Antonini and Kiki Furst, who created A & Furst in California ♦ ︎

In Milan the name Antonini is associated with the history of jewelry. But also in California. In fact, after studying in the Lombard city, Carlo Antonini moved to St. Helena, a town not far from San Francisco. Here, together with his wife, Kiki Furst, continued the family tradition, now in its third generation: Carlo’s grandfather opened his precious stones company in Milan in 1919. But also Kiki Furst has a history behind it in the world of precious : Kiki’s family started making jewelry in 1850.

In short, leaving the family traditions behind, the couple started a new life in Napa Valley, famous for its wine production. It is a small paradise where you can continue to work and create jewelry. Thus was born A & Furst, a jewelry brand that has found its place on the American market. The different stories of Carlo Antonini and Kiki Furst have come together in a synthesis: pleasant jewels, easily wearable, without eccentricity, but with a solid aspect of color and well-being.














