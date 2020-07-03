Orecchini, vetrina — July 3, 2020 at 4:30 am

The jewels of Carlo and Kiki with A & Furst




Pleasant and classic jewels those of the couple Carlo Antonini and Kiki Furst, who created A & Furst in California ♦ ︎

In Milan the name Antonini is associated with the history of jewelry. But also in California. In fact, after studying in the Lombard city, Carlo Antonini moved to St. Helena, a town not far from San Francisco. Here, together with his wife, Kiki Furst, continued the family tradition, now in its third generation: Carlo’s grandfather opened his precious stones company in Milan in 1919. But also Kiki Furst has a history behind it in the world of precious : Kiki’s family started making jewelry in 1850.

Collezione Dynamite, orecchini con ametista rosa, zaffiri orange e rubini su oro annerito
In short, leaving the family traditions behind, the couple started a new life in Napa Valley, famous for its wine production. It is a small paradise where you can continue to work and create jewelry. Thus was born A & Furst, a jewelry brand that has found its place on the American market. The different stories of Carlo Antonini and Kiki Furst have come together in a synthesis: pleasant jewels, easily wearable, without eccentricity, but with a solid aspect of color and well-being. Giulia Netrese

Orecchini Bonbon con peridoto e agata bianca su oro giallo
Anello Bonbon con acquamarina milky e topazio blu su oro bianco
Orecchini con topazio blu e zaffiri blu
Anello della collezione Dynamite con topazio blu, diamanti e zaffiri blu
Orecchini della collezione Dynamite con prasiolite e diamanti su oro annerito
Orecchini Lilies con topazio blu e diamanti su oro bianco
Collana Lilies con topazio blu e diamanti su oro bianco
