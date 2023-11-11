On the border between West and East, Armenia has the possibility of using different languages, or choosing original mixes. This is the path followed by Shavarsh Hakobian, a jewelry designer based in the capital, Yerevan. Shavarsh decided to combine the precious elements of jewels with original shapes and unconventional materials, such as wood, leather, fabrics, tusk, butterfly wings. Since 2008, when he launched his brand, Shavarsh Hakobian Jewelry, he has been making unique or limited edition jewelry for women or men. The creative process also passes through wax sculpture, which broadens the creative possibilities.



Everything that surrounds me can become a source of inspiration for the creation of a jewel, be it a beautiful piece of music, a butterfly landing on a flower, a particular part of a building, or the movement of a clock mechanism.

Shavarsh Hakobian



The Armenian jewelry designer debuted at GemGenève with ten rings from the two new Muses and Butterflies collections, made especially for the event in the Swiss city. The Muses collection features architecturally inspired lyre-shaped rings, balancing organic and industrial shapes. All the rings in this collection are dedicated to women who supported him in his artistic journey. The Butterflies collection showcases the designer’s interpretations of the butterfly motif. Some rings also feature movable elements, adding an engineering touch to the jewelery design.