Breil’s folded jewels

Twisted, folded, softened metal: the Retwist collection by Breil revolves around this concept. The idea of the Milanese jewelry brand is to use surfaces that fold on themselves with an effect that can recall the works of Escher, the artist who guessed in his paintings impossible constructions, explorations of the infinite, impossible superpositions of the plane and space. Retwist which is made up of necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings. The minimal design enhances the consistency of the steel which offers surfaces of different colours. The collection features semi-rigid necklaces in polished steel, in versions with a gold or silver finish, shiny and satin, which are tied to a chain with an adjustable lobster clasp closure.

Breil, Retwist collection

The open rigid bracelets are also offered in gold and silver versions. Volume and movement also for the rings, available in three sizes (14,16 and 18), always in two colors (gold and silver). The earrings are offered in mini and maxi gold versions. Prices between 55 and 95 euros.
Gold PVD steel necklace

Necklace in steel and gold PVD version
Bracelet and earring in gold PVD steel

