









Noor Fares, a refined jewelry designer, married the artist and businessman Alexandre Al Khawam in 2015, with whom she had a child. She lives in Belgravia, an exclusive district of London. Not only. She comes from a wealthy family: her father is Issam Michael Fares, a Lebanese businessman, former member of parliament and deputy prime minister of Lebanon. Noor’s happy life also includes a childhood in Paris, studies of art history in Boston and gemology in London, where he earned a master’s degree in jewelry design from Central Saint Martins with a thesis focused on the importance of fiction in jewelry.



A lucky story, which is hardly the result of the subsequent series of evil eye necklaces made by her Maison. The Lebanese designer is more linked to the symbols of the Indian tradition, with jewels that are inspired by the symbols of the chakras or ancient designs related to meditation. The transparencies of the stones, the geometries with oriental motifs, the references to a spiritual and magical dimension are her guides in the composition of her collections.