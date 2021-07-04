ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — July 4, 2021 at 4:00 am

The wind of Couture for Adel Chefridi




The jewels by Adel Chefridi, from Tunis to New York City ♦ ︎

Jewelers are born in Tunis too. This is the case of Adel Chefridi, who fell in love with jewelry as a child, as he says, in what is a city with an ancient history, which starts from the Carthaginians. A mix of cultures, such as Roman, Byzantine, Andalusian, Jewish, Ottoman, Islamic and French, which also influenced the style of Adel Chefriti, who left Tunisia and the mysterious glimpses of the Sahara, settled in the USA in 1998, in New York, although he now works in the nearby town of Rhinebeck. One of the distinctive elements of his design is engraving, one of the first techniques historically adopted to make jewelry.

Anello in oro giallo 24 carati, argento sterling, zaffiro blu
Anello in oro giallo 24 carati, argento sterling, zaffiro blu, collezione Secret Garden

As often happens, the culture and taste of those who move to another country creates a hybrid between tradition and the aesthetics of the place of arrival. The designer attended Gia to study gemology, specialized in goldsmithing and diamond setting, but he is also self-taught. In addition, he went to India to look for gems to setting them on gold and silver. The result of all this process included, also, participation in the Couture in Las Vegas, the most exclusive stage in the USA, where the most refined Maisons meet. After all, the Sahara and the Nevada desert have some aspects in common. His last jewelry production it’s Secret Garden collection.
Pendente in in oro giallo, argento, diamanti, tormalina verde
Pendente Secret Garden in in oro giallo, argento, diamanti, tormalina verde

Pendente in in oro giallo, argento, diamanti, zaffiro
Pendente in in oro giallo, argento, diamanti, zaffiro
Orecchini in in oro giallo, argento, diamanti, acquamarina, zaffiro
Orecchini in in oro giallo, argento, diamanti, acquamarina, zaffiro
Pendente in in oro giallo, argento, diamanti, smeraldo
Pendente in in oro giallo, argento, diamanti, smeraldo
Anello in oro giallo, argento, rubino
Anello in oro giallo, argento, rubino

Anello della linea Fiori di luna, in oro e diamanti






