









PdPaola tuned to channel five. Television has nothing to do with it: the Five collection is described by the brand as a journey into the profound beauty of the wildest nature. Above all thanks to the communication campaign of the Spanish fashion house, which chose the model Lea de La Bouralière as the face, portrayed on horseback, in contact with nature. And a bit like the clouds in the sky, even the jewels follow an irregular design, partly asymmetrical, but which does not cancel the aesthetic balance.



The jewels of the Five collection by PdPaola are made of sterling silver, with an 18-karat gold plating and are enriched with small stones such as synthetic corundum with sapphire blue tones, and cubic zirconia with the colors of stones such as rhodolite (purple or red) , or champagne, gold, white. The price is very low: a ring in silver plated and cubic zirconia is proposed for 55 euros, while the earrings called Tiger and which have a greater number of zirconia crystals go up to 135 euros.