









Although it is winter, thrill-seekers are not lacking. And there is no shortage of diamond lovers (and it’s not just women). In fact, the most popular precious stones have long been a possible target for investors. But buying diamonds isn’t as simple as shopping for stocks or choosing shares in an investment fund. There are those who buy them at auctions, there are those who turn to trusted jewelry, those who opt for companies specializing in the trade and sale of gems. However, it is a risky investment: the value of diamonds is not easily recognizable by anyone who is not an operator on the small precious metals market.



Now, however, a new option is also looming: crypto diamonds. Or, better, a tool that uses the system adopted for bitcoin, ethereum and all other digital currencies, to buy and sell diamonds. The novelty was presented some time ago in Istanbul and is called Triple Ex Token, an instrument proposed by Cypto Exchange Stockpoint. This system, if all goes well, should work from the second half of 2022. Buying and selling of diamonds will be done through the Triple Ex Marketplace. What should be the benefit? According to the promoters, it is transparency.Basically, the number of transactions on this digital market will also determine a price linked to the actual demand for the stones: the number and value of purchases will determine the price of diamonds. And this thanks to the use of the Triple Ex Token. In this way, the developers of the crypto market argue, diamonds can be bought like any other investment without, that is, an artificially inflated price from a retailer. Just like it happens among professional operators, in short. Will it work? Is it to be trusted? Questions to which, for now, there is no answer.