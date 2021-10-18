









Prayer can touch the heart. And Tuum, a brand that had the idea of ​​imprinting phrases and verses of the Catholic religion on its jewels, now proposes Cor, a collection consisting of a series of pendants to be added to a cord or chain. The shape of the medallions is, in fact, that of the heart enclosed in a circle. “Since ancient times, the wedding ring has been worn on the left hand due to the belief that a small artery would pass through them, going up to the heart”, is the phrase that accompanies the collection.



The Cor pendant does not want to be a simple gift between two lovers, but also an object from between different categories, for example, an object to offer to children, family or friends. Tuum’s pendants are made of silver, with the prayer of the Pater Noster in Latin embossed. Several pink, yellow or white rhodium-plated versions are proposed. A gold version is also available, in 9 or 18 carats and with small diamonds.















