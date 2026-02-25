Collezione Skin by Giovanni Raspini
Gold-plated silver and mother-of-pearl are the elements that characterize the Tuscan brand’s Skin collection.

Skin is the name of one of Giovanni Raspini’s four new collections for Spring/Summer 2026. It also represents a new creative challenge for the Tuscan brand. The jewelry in the Skin collection is crafted from lost-wax cast and gilded silver. The collection draws inspiration from nature: the jewelry elements resemble the leaves or petals of a garland. The motif develops into a synthetic and dynamic pattern with leaves that have a sculptural effect. To bring new light and elegance to his jewelry, Giovanni Raspini has also included delicate details in natural mother-of-pearl, seamlessly integrating the gilded silver scale design.

Gli elementi dei gioielli ricordano la forma di foglie o petali di una ghirlanda
The jewelry elements resemble the leaves or petals of a garland

The result is a collection that showcases a play of reflections and opalescence offered by the mother-of-pearl that captures the eye, creating an effect of extraordinary beauty and luminosity. Skin is available in seven pieces: two necklaces, a pendant, a bracelet, two earrings, and a ring.
I gioielli della collezione Skin sono realizzati in argento fuso a cera persa e dorato
The Skin collection jewelry is crafted from lost-wax cast and gilded silver

Collana, anello e bracciale indossati
Necklace, ring, and bracelet are worn
Pendente in argento dorato e madreperla
Pendant in gilded silver and mother-of-pearl

