The Chinese zodiac is celebrated by the Maison with a silver horse from the Bubu line.

2026 is the Year of the Horse according to the Chinese calendar. More specifically, it is the Year of the Fire Horse, or Red Horse, the seventh

animal in a seasonal cycle steeped in symbolism. To celebrate the arrival of the lunar year according to the Chinese zodiac, Buccellati has created a magnificent prancing horse in silver, joining the Bubu line. This piece, an emblem of courage, captures the dynamic essence of the Fire Horse, reinterpreting it with the Maison’s distinctive craftsmanship.



It is a collector’s piece, embodying vitality and elegance, while maintaining the playful and charming character typical of the Bubu line’s creations. Not linked to the Year of the Horse, but to celebrate the holiday, Buccellati also presents some bestsellers from the Maison’s most beloved collections, such as Macri and Opera, inspired by the Maison’s logo, in the version with and without diamonds, along with Ramage and Rombi.

