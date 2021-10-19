









The ancient technique of creating jewelry starting from threads and fabrics, with the addition of stones and crystals. It is the specialty of Dori Csengeri, a jewelry designer who lives in Tel Aviv. Before arriving in the world of bijoux, the designer devoted herself to that of fabrics. She graduated from Shenkar College of Fashion in Tel Aviv and specialized in textile design at Total Fabrics, Manchester, and at Cyril Kowalski’s studio in Paris. In addition, she studied painting at the Port Royal Academy in Paris and Art History at the University of Zurich.



The characteristic of Dori Csengeri’s bijoux is immediately evident: they are made of silky cotton cords, with the addition of cabochons with stones, Japanese Miyuki glass beads, crystals, shells, wood, metal. The limit is only that of the imagination. In addition, the jewels have a soft leather finish so as not to forget the comfort of the wearer. The proposals for autumn 2021 are always in line with the well-established style of Dori Csengeri’s creative laboratory. The jewels are proposed in lines characterized by a predominant color: blue, green, yellow, red.











