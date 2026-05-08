The collection from the Maison di Capri also introduces the use of marble for the marine link chain.

Capri is not just a Mediterranean island, but also a myth rooted in antiquity. It is no coincidence that it was chosen by Emperor Hadrian, who built Villa Jovis, or Villa of Jupiter, located on the summit of Mount Tiberius, on the eastern side of the island of Capri. And from here, Emperor Tiberius Claudius Nero ruled the Roman Empire for over 11 years. An echo of this classical antiquity resurfaces in the Capriness collection by Chantecler, a jewelry brand famous for its bells, which over time have become a symbol of the island.



The new jewelry line from the Maison owned by the Aprea family continues the marine link theme, but features a version in Italian Acquabianca marble from Garfagnana. In this variation, each link is luminous thanks to the combination of the stone most commonly used for classical sculptures with polished silver, which enhances the reflections. The marble is smoothed and polished, so much so that it takes on an unusually soft appearance.

